Xiaomi announced its first foldable, Mix Fold, earlier this year. It featured the same form factor as the Galaxy Fold series and offered decent specs, however, the device was exclusive to China. According to a new report, Xiaomi is already working on the next generation of Mix Fold, however, it’ll only be a minor upgrade over the current gen.

A leaker named Bald Panda on Weibo, China’s equivalent of Facebook, has revealed that Xiaomi is working on an upgraded Mix Fold that seems to be more of a refresh than a full-fledged Mix Fold 2. The leaker claims next-gen Mix Fold will feature a high refresh rate screen like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and an under-display camera. It’ll be backed by a 5,020 mAh battery, according to the tipster, and will also support Xiaomi’s fancy new 120W fast wired charging.

For comparison, the original Mix Fold only offered a high refresh rate display on the inside, but according to the leak, even the outer display will support a high refresh rate this time. As for the charging speed, the original Mix Fold only offered 67W fast charging whereas the new one is expected to feature almost double that speed.

Via: Android Authority