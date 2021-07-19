The next generation of 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro devices are expected to arrive between September and November with a brand new design, sport a brand new mini-LED display and include a number of ports for the “Pros”.

The news is coming the latest edition of Power On newsletter, which is written by Mark Gurman, Bloomberg (via MacRumors). Gurman says that the latest generation of new MacBook Pros will go into production in the third quarter, and an announcement from Apple is expected to happen between September and November. The M1-powered MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini were announced back in November last year, and even Apple itself couldn’t believe how powerful and efficient the M1 chip was in the new laptop series.

Gurman also notes that Apple originally wanted to release the brand new MacBook Pro machines earlier this year, however, there were reportedly a number of issues with the production of the mini-LED panels, which ultimately resulted in a delayed launch.

The new next generation of Macbook Pros are expected to come with a new flat-edged design and include additional ports. The new much-rumored mini-LED display is also expected to be available on the new Macbook Pro devices. This new mini-LED panel would be either the very same, or a similar one to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro that was released this year, back in April. The new MacBook Pros will also feature a faster Apple Silicon, which may be called the M2 or the M2X chipset. As for memory and storage configurations, we haven’t heard anything just yet, but they may remain the same, or come will slightly more storage be the default, although that hasn’t been confirmed anywhere just yet.

We’ve heard a lot of leaks of the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro machines, so it is more likely than ever that we’ll actually finally see them this fall, however, as always, take it with a grain of salt.