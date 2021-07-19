Macbook Pro Cyan

The next generation of 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro devices are expected to arrive between September and November with a brand new design, sport a brand new mini-LED display and include a number of ports for the “Pros”.

The news is coming the latest edition of Power On newsletter, which is written by Mark Gurman, Bloomberg (via MacRumors). Gurman says that the latest generation of new MacBook Pros will go into production in the third quarter, and an announcement from Apple is expected to happen between September and November. The M1-powered MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini were announced back in November last year, and even Apple itself couldn’t believe how powerful and efficient the M1 chip was in the new laptop series.

Gurman also notes that Apple originally wanted to release the brand new MacBook Pro machines earlier this year, however, there were reportedly a number of issues with the production of the mini-LED panels, which ultimately resulted in a delayed launch.

The new next generation of Macbook Pros are expected to come with a new flat-edged design and include additional ports. The new much-rumored mini-LED display is also expected to be available on the new Macbook Pro devices. This new mini-LED panel would be either the very same, or a similar one to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro that was released this year, back in April. The new MacBook Pros will also feature a faster Apple Silicon, which may be called the M2 or the M2X chipset. As for memory and storage configurations, we haven’t heard anything just yet, but they may remain the same, or come will slightly more storage be the default, although that hasn’t been confirmed anywhere just yet.

We’ve heard a lot of leaks of the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro machines, so it is more likely than ever that we’ll actually finally see them this fall, however, as always, take it with a grain of salt.




Roland is a technology enthusiast and software engineer based in United Kingdom. He is also a content creator and writer, and is best known under the name “Techusiast”.

You May Also Like
LG Gram 17 review
The LG Gram 15.6-inch laptop, gaming monitors and more devices are on sale today
Today’s best deals come from Amazon, where you will find the LG Gram laptop, Apple’s M1 Mac mini, and more devices on sale
Macbook Pro Purple
Redesigned 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro gets ready for mass production
The new 14-inch and the 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops are on track for mass production. The brand new MacBook Pros might finally arrive in Q3 this year.
Macbook Pro Purple
The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and more are on sale today
We start today’s deals with the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro, the MacBook Air, some impressive gaming monitors and more on sale