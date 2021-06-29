We heard a number of rumors saying that the next generation of AirPods and MacBook Pro devices would be released sometime in Q1 or Q2 of 2021, sadly none of them proved to be real and legitimate.

According to the Taiwanese website Economic Daily News (via MacRumors), the new Macbooks and refreshed AirPods are still on course to launch later this year. It says that the Apple suppliers are increasing their capacity and are preparing for the release of new Macbooks and Airpods in the second half of this year. The shipment of new devices is said to be “significantly stronger” from Q3 of this year.

Shin Zu Shing is a supplier that is believed to be cooperating with Apple to supply the bearing for new Macbook and AirPods products. The company already works with Apple with Macbooks, AirPods charging cases and AirPods Max headbands. The supplier is said to be under pressure and in the process of hiring more staff as it tries its best to expand production capacity to meet Apple’s strict requirements.

We have heard a number of reports from reputable sources and analysts to expect the new, next generation of MacBook Pro models and AirPods later this year, although there were also a few rumors going about a possible launch in either Q1-Q2 2021, none of them proved to be real. There is a worldwide shortage going on, so it’s not surprising to see Apple delay possible product launches. Hopefully we’ll see the new generation of products very soon, sometime in Q3 or Q4 this year, before the holiday season.

Apple is expected to ship more than 23 million Macbooks this year alone, which would be an annual increase of 15 percent. AirPods on the other hand are expected to decrease around 25 to 30 percent in the first half of 2021, the new model will likely boost the sales and bring it up by 10 to 15 percent in the second half of this year.