Next gen Fitbit smartwatches could again skip Wear OS

Fitbit was acquired by Google back in 2019 in a $2.1 billion deal. Back then, it was speculated that Fitbit and Google both would benefit from the acquisition as Google would get to use Fitbit's experience for its own smartwatch while Fitbit would get to use Google's Wear OS and make its smartwatch better. Google has seemingly achieved the target of this acquisition as its first Pixel Watch is set to come out later this year. However, if you were hoping about Fitbit getting to use Google's Wear OS platform, you might have to wait sometime more.

A new report from 9to5Google claims that even the next generation Fitbit smartwatches will not come with Wear OS, let alone Wear OS 3. The report details that Fitbit is working on the successors of Versa and Sense smartwatches, with the codename "Hera" and "Rhea," but none of them will run on the Wear OS platform. The smartwatches will feature a display of 336×336 resolution, the same display used in 2020 variants. The report then adds that "Hera and Rhea will be sold as the next smartwatches in the Versa and Sense lines."

Fitbit is reportedly also working on the next-gen Luxe smartwatch with the codename Nyota. It is said to have a 124×208 resolution display, but not a lot apart from the display is known right now. The report adds that the smartwatches will have a similar software experience as their predecessors, with Fitbit OS on the Versa 4 & Sense 2 and "a simpler experience on the Luxe 2."

Via: 9to5Google