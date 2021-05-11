samsung galaxy fold

Looks like Samsung is going to make some major changes to its smartphone launch cycle this year. As per a report from South Korea-based Yonhap, Samsung is planning to launch three highly-anticipated phones in the month of August. Out of these, two will be foldable devices (Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3), and the last one will be the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE budget flagship.

“Samsung, the world’s largest smartphone vendor, is in talks with local mobile carriers over releasing its new smartphone models, including the Galaxy S21 FE, the Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Galaxy Z Flip3, in late August, according to the sources.”

Moving up the launch window will likely fill the gap left by a Note-series flagship in 2021

An August unveiling would be quite an upward shift in the launch calendar, as the company introduced the Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Galaxy Z Flip in the September-October window. Notably, the report mentions that Samsung is moving up the launch to fill the gap left by a new Note flagship. The report further ascertains that there is indeed is not going to be a new Galaxy Note-series flagship in 2021.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Leaked render of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Steve H.McFly / Voice)

Coming to the Galaxy S21 FE, leaks suggest that it will follow in the design footsteps of the Galaxy S21 series, rocking the new look of the camera island while the front panel flaunts the Infinity-O design language with the centered hole-punch approach. Production of the phone reportedly begins in July, and it is said to come in gray, light green, violet, and white color options.

Galaxy Z Flip 3
Leak-based render of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (Credit: Twitter / @theGalox_)

Coming to the Galaxy Z Flip 3, leaked renders suggest a massive redesign that introduces a much bigger (and more functional) cover display at the back. Rumors suggest that it will be the cheapest Samsung foldable to date and might start as low as $999. However, to cut costs, Samsung is reportedly going to equip it with a mid-range processor instead of a top-of-the-line SoC.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Leak-based Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 render (Image Credit: Ben Geskin)

As for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, leaks suggest that it will rock an under-display camera and will also support S Pen input. Leaked renders suggest triple rear cameras and a centered hole-punch selfie camera on the cover display which has symmetrically thin bezels. Samsung will reportedly launch a hybrid S Pen to go with its next foldable phone.




I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.

You May Also Like
The LG G8X ThinQ, and other Android smartphones are on sale today
Check out the latest deals from B&H Photo Video and Amazon, where we find the LG G8 ThinQ, the Nokia 3.4, and more on sale
samsung galaxy a22 angled flat onleaks
Samsung’s cheapest 5G phone nears launch as it bags another certification
Now we just need Samsung to formally announce the device
google android app tracking att pocketnow
Following Apple’s lead, now Google adopts extra Privacy features on Play Store
Google says Play Store will get a safety section that tells people how an app collects data, how it is shared, and if their data is encrypted.