Next Galaxy S flagship could have even smaller bezels

A Samsung smartphone with model number SM-G416U was spotted on HTML5Test by the folks at GalaxyClub. It features a rather tall, 20:9 display, but still not as tall/wide as Sony’s CinemaWide display on the Xperia 1 flagship.

While the model number of the device might not disclose anything about it, PhoneArena notes that this might be the SM-G986U, also known as the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11+.

What does all this mean? The current Galaxy S10 (pictured above) and Note10 flagships feature 19:9 displays. Having a taller 20:9 display means that the device will likely have even slimmer top and bottom bezels.

Of course, this yearly, we’re just speculating but we’ll keep you posted as new information sees the light of day.

