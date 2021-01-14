ROG Phone 5

We are two weeks into 2021 and we yet to hear about any official announcement for a gaming phone. While Black Shark and Nubia have already started teasing their next phones, they are likely to be limited to China for a while. Both phones are likely to launch as early as February in the country. Now ASUS has officially teased the arrival of its next gaming phone. The company is prepping to launch its next ROG Phone, which is likely to be called ROG Phone 5.

The latest development comes from Weibo, where ASUS’s account revealed that its upcoming gaming phone will offer an upgraded experience. That said, the company has not revealed the name of its next ROG phone in the new teaser. 

Recently, an ASUS phone with model number ASUS_I005DA was spotted on Geekbench 5. For the unaware, ROG Phone 3 has the model number ASUS_I003D. Hence, ASUS_I005DA is expected to be the model number of the next gaming phone, which is likely to be called ROG Phone 5. Interestingly, companies like OnePlus have also skipped the number ‘4’ from their lineup. It is said that the number ‘4’ is considered a bad omen in some Asian countries. Therefore, we could be looking at ROG Phone 5 moniker.

On Geekbench, the phone scored 1081 and 3584 points in single-core and multi-core tests respectively. It is powered by a Qualcomm chipset, which is codenamed Lahaina. This codename is associated with the latest and greatest Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 888. It is paired with 8GB of RAM and it is preloaded with Android 11 OS.

It must be noted that the ROG Phone 3 was launched in July 2020. It succeeded the ROG Phone 2 that was also launched in the month of July in 2019. Hence, we could be looking at a possible early launch for the next device. Companies like Samsung and OnePlus are tipped to launch their flagship earlier than usual in 2021, so it won’t be surprising if ASUS follows them too.

I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
You May Also Like
OnePlus Nord update
OnePlus Nord gets Android 11-based OxygenOS Open Beta update
It also brings Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Black Friday Deals Pocketnow
Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phones are on sale today
Check out the latest smartphone deals that feature the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, Google Pixel devices and more
iPhone 12 Pro Max colors
Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 13 Camera Leaks: Already Disappointing? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the cameras in the upcoming iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaks, and more.