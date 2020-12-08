ASUS launched its ROG Phone 3 in July this year. It had a model number ASUS_I003D. Now, a new ASUS phone with model number ASUS_I005DA, which is similar to the ROG Phone 3, has been spotted on Geekbench. Moreover, the ASUS_I005DA and ASUS_I005DB model numbers have appeared at the HTML5 test page. These could be variants of the upcoming ROG Phone.

Moreover. the upcoming phone was expected to have model number ASUS_I004D. However, the number “4”, is substituted with “5” in it. Hence, the next gaming phone from ASUS could be called ROG Phone 5, and not ROG Phone 4. Interestingly, companies like OnePlus have also skipped the number ‘4’ from their lineup. It is said that the number ‘4’ is considered a bad omen in some Asian countries. Therefore, we could be looking at ROG Phone 5 moniker.

The upcoming ROG Phone was allegedly spotted on Geekbench, spotted by MySmartPrice. It scored 1081 and 3584 points in single-core and multi-core tests respectively. It is powered by a Qualcomm chipset, which is codenamed Lahaina. This codename is associated with the latest and greatest Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 888. It is paired with 8GB of RAM and it is preloaded with Android 11 OS.

It must be noted that the ROG Phone 3 was launched in July 2020. It succeeded the ROG Phone 2 that was also launched in the month of July in 2019. Hence, it is too early to speculate anything about the upcoming gaming phone from ASUS. That said, companies like Samsung and OnePlus are tipped to launch their flagship earlier than usual in 2021, so it won’t be surprising if ASUS follows them too.