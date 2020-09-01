We get new information related to the next Apple event. This time a report from Japanese site Mac Otakara claims that Apple will launch its new iPhone 12 lineup in October, along with other goodies. However, another report claims that the iPhone 12 may once again include a LiDAR sensor.

According to Mac Otakara, the next Apple event will take place in the second half of October. This event will introduce the new iPhone 12 lineup along with the new Apple Watch Series 6. We would also see the long-rumored AirTags, which were supposed to launch along the iPhone SE 2020. This new information goes against what leaker Jon Prosser said when he suggested that the Apple Watch and the new iPads will be released in September via press release. However, Apple has always launched its new Apple Watch along with the iPhone lineup, and we don’t expect things to change anytime soon.

Another report from DigiTimes claims that the new iPhone 12 will arrive with a LiDAR sensor. This Light Detection and Ranging sensor made its first appearance in the 2020 iPad Pro. It can be used to calculate distances by illuminating an object with laser light and measuring the reflection. The data is then used to create accurate 3D representations of objects and environments, which would improve AR experiences. However, the report doesn’t mention which variants of the iPhone 12 will include this sensor. Rumors suggest that it may only come in the 6.7-inch version of the iPhone 12 Pro, while others believe that it may also come in the Pro variant’s 6.1-inch version.

Source MacRumors (1)

Via MacRumors (2)