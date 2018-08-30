ASUS just killed the bezel with the new, sexy ZenBook ultrabooks

BERLIN, Germany, August 30, 2018 — ASUS announced the latest ZenBook, ZenBook Flip and ZenBook Pro premium ultraportable laptops during the company's Media Day at IFA 2018, an event showcasing the entire ZenBook portfolio featuring the latest 8th Gen Intel Core processors. The new lineup embodies the ASUS In Search of Incredible brand spirit, with the ZenBook series unified under the headline theme of Unleash Your Creative Power.

New products announced at the event included ZenBook 13 (UX333), ZenBook 14 (UX433) and ZenBook 15 (UX533) — the world's most compact 13.3-inch, 14-inch and 15.6-inch laptops[i] — along with the ultra-compact ZenBook Flip 13 (UX362) and ZenBook Flip 15 (UX562) convertibles. The groundbreaking ZenBook Pro 15 professional laptop is now joined by the new ZenBook Pro 14 (UX480), with both models incorporating the revolutionary ASUS ScreenPad™ that's been updated with exciting new features and functions. Also announced was the latest version of ZenBook S (UX391FA), which now has up to an amazing 20-hour battery life, and the new Zen AiO 27 (Z272) all-in-one PC, featuring a new system-in-base design.

Eric Chen, ASUS Corporate Vice President said, “For the past thirty years, ASUS has continually delivered innovative products with the goal of delivering a joyful and seamless digital life. It is our aspiration to empower everyone to unleash their creative power with innovation that combine style and elegance with performance and state-of-the-art technology."

“We are excited to have worked closely with ASUS on the incredible lineup of new PCs featuring the latest 8th Gen Intel Core™ processors,” said Chris Walker, Vice President of Client Computing at Intel. “Optimized for connectivity with integrated Gigabit Wi-Fi and delivering incredible performance with improved voice experiences all while delivering amazing levels of battery life, the new 8th Gen Intel Core mobile processors are a perfect match for the premium, ultraportable new ZenBook lineup.”

All new ZenBook models are also showcased at the ASUS booth along with the latest ROG and other ASUS products at IFA 2018.The ASUS showcase is located at Booth #215 in the Messe Berlin Hall 25 at IFA, and is open to visitors from August 31 to September 5, 2018 between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. daily.

ZenBook 13/14/15: The world's most compact laptops

ZenBook 13, 14 and 15 introduce the stunning new frameless ASUS NanoEdge display, with ultraslim bezels on all four sides for an unrivaled up to 95% screen-to-body ratio and a near-borderless viewing experience. The ultra-compact design, which incorporates the unique ErgoLift hinge mechanism that tilts the keyboard for comfortable typing, gives each of these laptops the world's smallest footprint in its class. ZenBook 13 and 14 also introduce include the exclusive new NumberPad, an innovative LED-illuminated numeric keypad built into the touchpad. The new models feature a full complement of high-performance components including the latest quad core 8th Generation Intel Core™ i7 processor with integrated Gigabit Wi-Fi optimized for Intel Wireless-AC 9560 and up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Max-Q graphics.

ZenBook Flip 13/15: The world’s most compact convertible laptops

ZenBook Flip 13 and 15 are convertible 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch laptops that are 10% smaller than the previous models, making them the most compact in the world[ii]. Designed to be versatile, powerful and supremely portable, ZenBook 13 and 15 feature four-sided frameless NanoEdge displays with a 90% screen-to-body ratio that enables a much more compact chassis design, with the unique any-position 360 ErgoLift hinge that lifts and tilts the keyboard into a comfortable typing position. Both models feature fast face login with Windows Hello, and ZenBook Flip 13 also features the amazing new NumberPad[iii] dual-function touchpad. ZenBook Flip 15 and 13 are powered by up to the latest 8th Gen Intel Core™ i7 processors featuring integrated Gigabit Wi-Fi optimized for Intel Wireless-AC 9560and ZenBook Flip 15 adds high-performance discrete NVIDIA GTX 1050 Max-Q graphics and a PANTONE Validated display for accurate color rendering. Both models also incorporate a world-facing camera, designed specifically for use with mixed-reality applications that allow users to interact with 3D virtual objects in the physical world

ZenBook Pro 14: Performance to go, with the revolutionary ScreenPad

ZenBook Pro 14 is a highly mobile alternative to the 15.6-inch ZenBook Pro 15, featuring the futuristic new ScreenPad — an ASUS innovation that revolutionizes the way users work and interact with their laptop. ZenBook Pro 14 delivers extreme performance in a slim, lightweight and supremely elegant package. Powered by up to the latest 8th Generation Intel Core™ i7-8565U processor featuring integrated Gigabit Wi-Fiwith up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Max-Qdiscrete graphics, ZenBook Pro 14 handles the most demanding tasks with ease. The all-aluminum design features the exclusive ErgoLift hinge, and its ultra-compact dimensions are enabled by the 14-inch NanoEdge FHD display, with ultraslim bezels that provide an expansive, distraction-free viewing experience. The display is also PANTONE Validated for superb color accuracy. ZenBook Pro 14 features fast face login and built-in support for Windows Cortana and Amazon Alexa voice services.

ScreenPad evolved: Introducing new features and functions

A wave of new and updated apps for the revolutionary ScreenPad, the intelligent touchpad available exclusively on ZenBook Pro 15 and the new ZenBook Pro 14, is now available. The new apps — Adobe Sign, Handwriting and SpeechTyper — add new functionality and features to ScreenPad. The updated ASUS Sync app makes it easier than ever to integrate a smartphone with ZenBook Pro, while the improved Extender Mode turns ScreenPad into a secondary Windows display for dual-screen productivity. The new apps and updates are available to download via the ScreenPad settings menu. An online tutorial highlighting the features and capabilities of the updated ScreenPad is available at https://www.asus.com/ScreenPad-Tutorial/.

ZenBook S (UX391FA): 20-hour battery life

ZenBook S (UX391FA) is a premium 13.3-inch ultraportable Windows 10 laptop now upgraded with power-saving components that enable a remarkable 20-hour battery life[iv], along with the latest 8th Generation Intel Core processors for enhanced performance. These new improvements make ZenBook S an even more compelling choice for discerning on-the-go users, offering effortless portability, powerful performance and no-compromise connectivity, combined with military-grade (MIL-STD-810G) toughness.

Zen AiO 27: Visualize creative power

Designed for content creators and graphics professionals, Zen AiO 27 has a new design that houses all the system components in the base, rather than behind the display: this approach improves cooling, allows easier upgrades and enables a slimmer display housing. The powerful specification includes an 8th Generation Intel Core™ i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics, and Zen AiO 27 also features Qi wireless charging built into its base for fast charging of mobile devices. Zen AiO 27 features a 27-inch 4K UHD NanoEdge PANTONE Validated display with a 100% sRGB color gamut and a Delta-E color accuracy value of less than 3.0 for incredibly detailed and lifelike visuals.

[i] As of August 17, 2018 based on internal ASUS market analysis comparing ZenBook 13/14/15 laptop size to competing products in their class (laptops with a screen measuring 13.3 inches, 14 inches and 15.6 inches) from vendors inducing Acer, Apple, HP, Huawei, Lenovo, Microsoft and Samsung.

[ii] 597.80cm2 (ZenBook Flip 13 UX362) vs. 656.21cm2 (ZenBook Flip S UX370); 811.49cm2 (ZenBook Flip 15 UX562) vs. 899.83cm2 (ZenBook Flip UX561)

[iii] Optional on selected models

[iv] Provisional battery life figures, ASUS internal video playback test using Windows Movie & TV app. Configuration: Intel Core™ i5-8265U, 8GB RAM, Full HD display, 256GB PCIe SSD. Test settings: Wi-Fi disabled, display brightness set to 150cd/m2. Actual battery life may vary depending on product configuration, usage, operational conditions and power management settings. Battery life will decrease over the lifetime of the battery