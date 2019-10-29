Android

We swear this is the new Xiaomi Mi Watch, not an Apple Watch

Contents

It seems that we are getting a new Apple Watch clone on November 5th, during the next Xiaomi event. This isn’t the first time that Xiaomi has been accused of copying Apple, and we believe it won’t be the last one, but at least we know that they’re trying to copy the best smartwatch available today.

We have been receiving many important news concerning WearOS devices. First, we got rumors of a new Snapdragon Wear processor. Then we found out that Google is allegedly negotiating to buy Fitbit. A new Moto 360 has been announced for December, and now, we could soon see the launch of a new Xiaomi Mi Watch. Xiaomi’s CEO has released the design of the Mi Watch on Weibo, and well, it’s almost identical to the Apple Watch. We don’t have information concerning internals, but at least we can guess that it may include WearOS.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
Android Authority
Source
9to5Google
Posted In
Android, Other OS, Wearables
Tags
Apple, Apple Watch, Copy, Design, FitBit, Google, Mi Watch, moto 360, News, qualcomm, Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3300, Snapdragon Wear, Wear OS, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi Watch
, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Samuel Martinez
A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.