We swear this is the new Xiaomi Mi Watch, not an Apple Watch

It seems that we are getting a new Apple Watch clone on November 5th, during the next Xiaomi event. This isn’t the first time that Xiaomi has been accused of copying Apple, and we believe it won’t be the last one, but at least we know that they’re trying to copy the best smartwatch available today.

We have been receiving many important news concerning WearOS devices. First, we got rumors of a new Snapdragon Wear processor. Then we found out that Google is allegedly negotiating to buy Fitbit. A new Moto 360 has been announced for December, and now, we could soon see the launch of a new Xiaomi Mi Watch. Xiaomi’s CEO has released the design of the Mi Watch on Weibo, and well, it’s almost identical to the Apple Watch. We don’t have information concerning internals, but at least we can guess that it may include WearOS.