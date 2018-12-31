Android

We could get a new Xiaomi Mi 9 and a Mi Mix 4 with triple cameras

Xiaomi Mi Max 3

The first Xiaomi smartphone with a triple camera may be on its way. The new Xiaomi Mi 9 could be the chosen one according to some information found in ITHome. This Chinese tech site has stated that the Mi Mix 4 could also include this camera configuration.

Apart from getting two new smartphones with a triple camera from Xiaomi, it’s also believed that we are also getting them with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. There are no more details to what we may find in the Mi Mix 4 other than the fact that we might find a periscope lens in its camera. This is supposed to offer superior optical zoom capabilities. Now the Xiaomi Mi Mix 9 is supposed to come with a 6.4-inch display, 3,700mAh battery, and as much as 10GB of RAM.

