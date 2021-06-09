Samsung will be attending the Mobile World Congress (MWC) this year virtually. On the first day, on June 28, the company will hold its own event, the Galaxy Experience. In the keynote, Samsung is expected to talk about its already existing Galaxy devices and ecosystem, as well as the new watch experience.

Announced at Google I/O 2021 back in May, Google and Samsung have formed a partnership to bring Wear OS and Samsung’s Tizen into a unified platform. Up until now, only a few details were shared publicly, so we expect to hear a lot more about the new software at this event.

Here’s what the official description says about the event on the MWC page:

“The Galaxy ecosystem of connected devices, services, and partnerships provide people with choice, freedom, and possibility. We’re reimagining smartwatches, creating new opportunities for both developers and consumers. And we’re enhancing security, giving people the protection they need in an open and connected world.”

It’s not much, but it gives us a good idea on what to expect to happen at the event later this month. We can only just hope that we’ll be one step closer to having a powerful and actually useful WearOS smartwatch sometime soon in the future. All of us, Android enthusiasts, are eagerly waiting for a new software debut that can properly compete with the Apple Watch. Whatever the case is, stay tuned, we’ll report back in a few weeks with more news after the event. Are you excited about the news, let us know your thoughts in the comments below.