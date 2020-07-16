vivo has now officially presented the new vivo X50 series to the world. These new flagships were developed with vivo’s user-centric design and innovation in mind, to deliver professional-grade camera technology, and great user experience.

The new vivo X50 series will be the first X series devices to launch globally. These phones were designed to help its users keep up with the latest social and technology trends. They include features such as cutting-edge stabilization, night mode, zoom, and portrait technologies. However, the vivo X50 Pro includes a Gimbal Camera System, which will allow users to take clear photos and videos while in motion.

“X50 series is a professional photography flagship smartphone for consumers to record and share the best moments of their lives in a simple way,” said Spark Ni, Senior Vice President of vivo. “With stable shooting capabilities, outstanding lenses and sensors, and an overall advanced camera system, the X50 series flagship devices allow users to capture life stories with professional quality. These are the first X series devices to be launched globally and we are excited to share the best of our innovative technology and design concepts with people around the world.”

The X50 Pro comes packed with a 32MP selfie camera, and a quad-camera setup on the back of the device, which includes a 48MP Main, 8MP Super Wide-Angle, 13MP Professional Portrait, and 8MP 5x Telescopic sensor. This last sensor also supports 60x Hyper Zoom, which will give users great shots with fantastic detail. These devices include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 5G support, and a display with a 90Hz refresh rate. They will be available in Alpha Grey, Glaze Black, and Frost Blue. They will become available in the following three months in many markets around the world, but we can expect them to arrive first in India and Indonesia.