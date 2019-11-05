It seems that the trade war between the United States and China may come to an end soon. Both countries are actively working on a new trade deal that could lift tariffs, increase business relationships, and Huawei would be able of working without restrictions once again.

US Commerce Secretary, Wilbur Ross, was recently interviewed by Bloomberg, and he explained how Trump’s administration and China are working on closing a new trade deal. This new trade deal would make China buy more agricultural products from the US, it would help them stabilize their currency, and open financial services markets to American Firms. The US, on the other hand, would remove the latest tariffs on Chinese goods, and they would have to grant licenses for some sanctioned companies to re-engage with US companies. In other words, Huawei would be able of working without restrictions since December 15th, 2019, but many things can happen until then.