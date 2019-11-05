Author
Tags

It seems that the trade war between the United States and China may come to an end soon. Both countries are actively working on a new trade deal that could lift tariffs, increase business relationships, and Huawei would be able of working without restrictions once again.

US Commerce Secretary, Wilbur Ross, was recently interviewed by Bloomberg, and he explained how Trump’s administration and China are working on closing a new trade deal. This new trade deal would make China buy more agricultural products from the US, it would help them stabilize their currency, and open financial services markets to American Firms. The US, on the other hand, would remove the latest tariffs on Chinese goods, and they would have to grant licenses for some sanctioned companies to re-engage with US companies. In other words, Huawei would be able of working without restrictions since December 15th, 2019, but many things can happen until then.

Get the Pocketnow Daily Newsletter

The latest news in technology and phones.

You May Also Like
Huawei Mate 30 Pro review

Huawei Mate 30 Pro review: the best phone you can’t get, and that’s OK

In our Huawei Mate 30 Pro review we’re trying to answer the question on whether the phone can survive without Google support, and should you buy it.

Companies could soon get licenses to sell to Huawei

Good news for Huawei: In a recent Bloomberg interview, Commerce Secretary W. Ross said he was optimistic about reaching a “Phase One” China deal this month.

The upcoming Moto Razr has been spotted in the wild, with a huge chin

It seems that the new Moto Razr is already being caught in the wild, with a huge chin, and there’s a picture to prove it