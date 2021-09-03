The latest Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are some of the best and most compelling earphones in the market, as they currently sell for as low as $110 with an eligible trade-in at Samsung.com. They feature Active Noise Cancelation, Ambient Sound, and other great features. And even if you don’t want to take advantage of trade-in savings, you can also get them for as low as $150. Now, the problem is that these aren’t Samsung’s higher-end option, and still, they arrived with more features than the Galaxy Buds Pro that usually sell for $200. However, Samsung may want to balance the scale in favor of the Galaxy Buds Pro, as they’re now getting a new update that will enable some of the cool features of the Galaxy Buds 2.

It seems that the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are about to get better. The guys over at XDA Developers discovered that the next update for these wireless earphones will bring some features from the Galaxy Buds 2 to their playground. The new update will allow for the Galaxy Buds Pro to deliver the following features:

“Ambient sound” is now available during calls as well.

Added a “Noise controls” feature.

Added a “Noise controls with one earbud” feature.

Added a “Customize ambient sound” feature.

Now, in case you didn’t know, Ambient Sound mode is a feature that lets you hear what happens around you while listing to music, you know, like regular headphones without ANC. However, this feature will also include a Detect Conversations function that helps you hear nearby conversations without taking off your earphones. The latest update will also allow you to use Ambient Sound during calls, and you will now be able to activate ANC on either earphone or both, just like in the Galaxy Buds 2.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are currently one of the best headphones you can get without having to break the bank. View at Samsung

If you want to enjoy these new features, you will have to install the new firmware on your Galaxy Buds Pro, but before you do that, you will have to update the Galaxy Buds Plugin found in the Galaxy Wearable app. After doing this, you will have to put your earphones in their case, but keep the lid open. You will then have to grab your phone and open the Galaxy Wearable app. Then select earbuds software update, tap download and install, and then proceed with the update. Wait for the process to complete and then, you will be able to enjoy the new goodies.

Source XDA Developers