Apple and other products spared by new U.S. duties for now

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump took the so-called “trade war” with China to the next level. The Administration imposed 10 percent tariffs on Chinese imports about $200 billion worth. Additionally, The President warned China that “we will immediately pursue phase three, which is tariffs on approximately $267 billion of additional imports” if a retaliation against U.S. farmers or industries is put in place.

At the beginning of September, POTUS already warned Apple and told the company to make its products in the US. Apple wrote a letter to the administration saying that the proposed tariffs will result in increased prices for a “wide range” of Apple products, including its Watch. The iPhone was not on the list, interestingly.

The new tariffs imposed on Monday will come into force on September 24, at a 10 percent rate. They will rise to 25 percent on Jan. 1, 2019. If, however, Trump goes forward with the tariffs applied to the additional $267 billion worth of goods, “nearly every Chinese import would be affected, including the iPhone, along with all other smart phones“, notes Reuters.

A list of products released by the U.S. Trade Representative on Monday spared the Apple Watch and other gadgets from the new tariffs. Fitbits fitness trackers have been spared as well, after the company warned these would jeopardize their US investments. Around 300 products are on the list that are for now excepted from the tariff increase.

You can read more at the source link below. You’ll find out that sadly the cloud industry will be paying the price of the new tariffs.