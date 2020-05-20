Sony recently teased the launch of a new camera that arrives on May 26. From the teaser image, it appears that it will be geared towards vloggers. But thanks to SonyAlphaRumors, we won’t have to wait or speculate, as alleged images and press text for the upcoming camera have been leaked.



Let’s start with the name. Sony’s upcoming camera will go by the name ZV-1, and it will reportedly succeed the fairly popular RX100VII camera made for vloggers.

You can watch the presentation of the new Sony ZV-1 right here, or save the link of the YouTube video for later since it’s official launch will take place on May 26. This new camera looks like an RX100VII, and it also includes a fully articulating screen on the side, similar to the one on the Canon EOS-RP.

It would also have a better grip than the one found on the current RX100 cameras, a very big video record button, an integrated ND filter, a 1-inch 20MP sensor, all autofocus features, one-touch Bokeh, auto object detect and a 24-70mm F1.8 0 2.8 lens.

Source Slash Gear

Via Sonyalpharumors