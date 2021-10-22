Sony already sent out invites to its next event that will be happening on Tuesday, October 26. The invite itself doesn’t reveal anything whatsoever, but we can finally speculate and guess what Sony may be releasing at its upcoming Xperia event with the new teaser.

The Sony Xperia event will be happening on October 25, at 11 PM EDT, or October 26 at 12:00 JST. Until today, the original invite teaser was very vague, and it provided no information on what to expect. Sony released a new video teaser that mainly talks about the camera features and how much it’s used by professional photographers, filmmakers, and more.

The video mentions the Sony Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 III, and Xperia Pro. In the teaser, one of the professionals described the Sony flagship as a “camera with a phone attached,” while another photographer says that the dedicated shutter button is a “game-changer.” There’s no denying that having a hardware button is crucial, and it is indeed a game-changer to many photographers out there.

Philip Bloom, a filmmaker, also says that the Xperia device is “the best smartphone camera ever used.” Unfortunately, the teaser itself doesn’t reveal any information about the upcoming Xperia device(s), but it gives us a good idea that we should expect a smartphone that primarily focuses on the camera features and quality. Sony may unveil the Xperia Pro II, which may be based on the last generation, and come with upgraded internals and new features.

Whatever the case is, we’ll follow the event and report back to you as soon as we find out more about the next Sony Xperia camera flagship. The event is happening next week, so make sure to follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Youtube to stay updated with the latest technology news, analysis, and more.

Sony Xperia 5 II The Sony Xperia 5 II features a large 6.1-inch OLED display, and it's excellent for gaming and taking images. View at Amazon