We may be getting a new shopping app from Instagram

Instagram has been very busy this year. We saw the launch of IGTV earlier this summer and now there’s a possibility of see a new shopping app that could be called IG Shopping.

A report from the verge explains that this new app would allow users to browse collections of goods from people and merchants they follow. All the purchases would be made directly from the app to keep things simple. The problem is that this idea could also be turned down before its release. Instagram is currently optimistic about the potential of its shopping expansion. This is the result of Facebook’s incursion into e-commerce.