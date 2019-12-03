Author
We have received many leaks concerning the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 series. These leaks have left nothing to the imagination, at least as far as design goes. Now, a new leak is available, and it confirms what we’ve seen so far.

We have already seen the leaks for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11, S11+ and S11e. We have even received rumors concerning the internals of the S11 5G variant and more leaked images coming from case makers. Now, the latest leak comes from what’s supposed to be a screen protector for the Galaxy S11. This confirms that we will receive a new centered hole-punch display and a smaller chin. The bezels in this device will be smaller than what we’ve seen in previous Galaxy devices, helping them give us more screen real state.

Source: SamMobile

