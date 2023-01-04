Samsung's monitor lineup for 2023 features hardware that caters to gamers, professionals, and the traditional household. Learn more about it here.

CES 2023 is in full swing, and one of its first new announcements includes monitors from Samsung. Throughout 2023, offerings across the Odyssey, ViewFinity, and Smart Monitor lineups will make their way to the market. Here we briefly dive into the details, looking at what's improved or different with the monitors for this year.

Odyssey Neo G9: Combining Two 4K Displays Into One

Image Credit: Samsung

First up is the Odyssey Neo G9, which Samsung calls the World's First Dual UHD Gaming Monitor. The title has come about due to the ultrawide aspect ratio (32:9) of this 57-inch monitor, delivering a resolution of 7,680 x 2,160. Other striking characteristics of this product are its 1000R curved display, quantum mini LED technology, 240Hz refresh rate, and matte finish on the panel.

This display also has the VESA Display HDR 1000 specification, which indicates an ability to deliver superior game visuals, regardless of the scene involving shadows or bright environments.

There's another world's first tag on this monitor due to its use of Display Port 2.1, a new standard that transfers data at approximately twice the speed of DisplayPort 1.4. The standard also allows for lossless industry-standard Display Stream Compression, which transmits data without distortion.

Odyssey OLED G9: Improved Brightness and Color Contrast

Image Credit: Samsung

The Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SC) is the second addition to the Odyssey lineup at CES 2023 and brings a dual QHD resolution, 49-inch panel, 1800R curve, and 32:9 aspect ratio. But its primary attraction lies in the quantum dot technology OLED panel — also found in Samsung's new TVs — which allows for pixel-by-pixel control and hence, vastly improved contrast ratio (1,000,000:1).

The pixel-by-pixel control design also removes reliance on a backlight, letting the monitor display true RGB and true black without color filters. And a 0.1ms response time and 240Hz refresh rate help display smooth gameplay.

Samsung's Smart Hub and Gaming Hub are also present on this monitor. These two elements can use an internet connection to stream content from OTT applications like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube, plus play games from cloud platforms like Nvidia GeForce Now.

ViewFinity S9: Color-Calibrated Display for Creators

Image Credit: Samsung

While Apple has had monitors aimed at creators for several years, Samsung lacked an option that this audience would find appealing. With the ViewFinitiy S9 (S90PC), Samsung is looking to change this outlook.

The ViewFinity S9 comes with a 5K 27-inch (5,120 x 2,880) matte screen whose color reproduction covers 99% of the DCI-P3 gamut and has an average Delta E that's less than two. These numbers indicate its color representation will be precise, a factor essential for creative professionals.

There's also a built-in color calibration engine that will let you adjust white balance, gamma, and RGB color balance via a smartphone application called Samsung Smart Calibration.

In addition to these image quality characteristics, an array of USB-C and Thunderbolt 4 connections are available for high-speed data transfer of images, videos, and other data files directly from external sources. Lastly, if you often find yourself in video conferences, the monitor comes with a 4K camera, which also works with the Google Meet application in Samsung Smart Hub.

Smart Monitor M8: New Size For The All-in-One Display

Image Credit: Samsung

Last on the list of new monitors is a new size Samsung Smart Monitor M8. The display is now available in a new 27-inch size with 4K resolution — it joins the 32-inch 4K option in the lineup. This new generation shares many features with the previously sold version, including a similar pleasant color aesthetic, but also introduces some new abilities, which Samsung says will make their way to the larger model too.

The upgrades we see with this iteration include an improved integrated SlimFit camera, which now has a 2K resolution, VESA mount compatibility, and support for Matter, a step forward on the previously seen SmartThings implementation.

Samsung Smart Hub and Gaming Hub are present alongside the new My Contents feature, which will link up with a registered smartphone — when it's near — and display photos and schedules on the screen. The device also has Samsung Knox Vault baked in, which will encrypt personal data from applications and other stored files away from the device's main operating system.

A Well Rounded Monitor Showcase From Samsung

While we don't have pricing information yet to gauge how these monitors will position themselves against the competition, from the spec sheets, they're quite capable offerings with unique elements that will help improve the overall user experience.

Baking in things like Matter, Smart Hub, Gaming Hub, and more make these devices worth considering for someone who needs an all-in-one solution.

We look forward to seeing these on the show floor at CES 2023, alongside the new TVs and Home Entertainment hardware with which these monitors share certain characteristics.