We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Well, we have already seen the most important devices that will be presented tomorrow at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. Evan Blass posted some official-looking images of the Galaxy Note 20, the Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live, and the Galaxy Tab S7. However, we have also received new photos about a new foldable wireless charger that will help you charge any of your devices, wherever you go.

We may get a new wireless charger from Samsung in the following hours, or maybe even days. This new charger has been leaked by well-known leaked @rquandt in two color variants. This charger with model number EP-N3300 can be placed flat on a surface to charge any device at 9W charging speeds, or you can use its kickstand to take a glance at your device at an angle. This charger should come with the same Qi wireless charging standard, meaning that you may also use it with other phones.

Source GSM Arena

You May Also Like
Apple Watch Series 6 could come with a larger battery
A new leak suggests a larger battery size in the new Apple Watch Series 6
Qualcomm presents its new Quick Charge 5 technology
Qualcomm has announced its new Quick Charge 5 technology that will let you charge your devices faster than anything you have experienced before
OnePlus Nord-series smartphone is coming to the US later this year, reveals Carl Pei
The good news is that the US market will get its own OnePlus Nord. The bad news is that we don’t know anything about how it looks or how much it will cost.