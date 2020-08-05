We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Well, we have already seen the most important devices that will be presented tomorrow at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. Evan Blass posted some official-looking images of the Galaxy Note 20, the Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live, and the Galaxy Tab S7. However, we have also received new photos about a new foldable wireless charger that will help you charge any of your devices, wherever you go.

We may get a new wireless charger from Samsung in the following hours, or maybe even days. This new charger has been leaked by well-known leaked @rquandt in two color variants. This charger with model number EP-N3300 can be placed flat on a surface to charge any device at 9W charging speeds, or you can use its kickstand to take a glance at your device at an angle. This charger should come with the same Qi wireless charging standard, meaning that you may also use it with other phones.

Source GSM Arena

You May Also Like
Motorola Edge goes up for pre-order in the US with a $200 limited-time discount
You can pre-order the Motorola Edge at $499.99 from the company’s official website, Best Buy and B&H, with shipments expected to begin on July 31
Honor 9a
HONOR 9A, HONOR 9S to be launched in India soon
The HONOR 9A will be available for sale on Amazon, whereas HONOR 9S will be sold via Flipkart in India.
Honor 9A
HONOR 9A listed on Amazon.in for Rs 11,999 ahead of July 31 launch
The price is for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.