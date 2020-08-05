Well, we have already seen the most important devices that will be presented tomorrow at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. Evan Blass posted some official-looking images of the Galaxy Note 20, the Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live, and the Galaxy Tab S7. However, we have also received new photos about a new foldable wireless charger that will help you charge any of your devices, wherever you go.

Samsung EP-N3300 9W wireless charging stand that folds. Launching alongside the #GalaxyNote20 series. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/XVh9bqFhm3 — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) August 4, 2020

We may get a new wireless charger from Samsung in the following hours, or maybe even days. This new charger has been leaked by well-known leaked @rquandt in two color variants. This charger with model number EP-N3300 can be placed flat on a surface to charge any device at 9W charging speeds, or you can use its kickstand to take a glance at your device at an angle. This charger should come with the same Qi wireless charging standard, meaning that you may also use it with other phones.

Source GSM Arena