64MP and new 48MP image sensors announced by Samsung

Samsung is continuously developing its imaging technology for both its own smartphones, as well as other OEMs that want to use its products. Samsung smartphones have been, for a couple of years, at the top of the list when it comes to imaging quality, fighting head to head with Huawei, Apple, Google, Sony, and the others.

The Korean company today introduced two new sensors with 0.8-micrometer (μm) pixel sizes: the 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 and 48-megapixel ISOCELL Bright GM.

With the 64MP ISOCELL Bright GW1, Samsung is using pixel-merging and remosaic algorithms, in order to create bright 16MP images in low light. That’s the same technology other manufacturers are using, whether it’s called pixel binning, pixel combining, etc. The sensor is also able to produce full 64MP images if the conditions are optimal. Additionally, the GW1 also supports real-time high dynamic range (HDR) for richer hues.

The 48MP GW2 sensor has the same features, and both chips are already sampling to customers, with mass production beginning in the second half of the year. You can find more detail in the press release at the source link.