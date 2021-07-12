The new and upcoming generation of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to arrive on August 11. Ahead of the arrival, it has to go through a number of regulatory bodies and get certified for a number of features. The latest listing appeared on TENAA, confirming a few key specifications about the new foldable flagship.

The new certification of the SM-F9260 confirms that the foldable device will be thinner than its predecessor (via MyFixGuide), the Galaxy Z Fold 2. It will be 6.4mm thick when the device is unfolded. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will also have a much improved hinge design, which will remove the air gap between both sides of the device, resulting in a thinner form factor.

The full dimensions of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G are 128.1 x 158.2 x 6.4 mm when the device is fully folded, and the footprint is expected to remain about the same as the previous generation. When it comes to the screen or the battery capacity, both are expected to be very similar. The listing confirms the 6.2-inch cover display and a 4,500mAh battery. The phone will also run Android 11.

The new biggest change and most drastic upgrade is going to be the new under-display camera that will be placed on the inner display panel. It will be a first for Samsung, but it’ll be far from the first company to introduce a device with such a technology. The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be equipped with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 12 GB of RAM and an ultrawide camera with autofocus. It’ll have a triple camera setup.

In other new, TENAA has also listed the SM-F7110, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, but no information was shared about the device’s battery capacity, display size, dimensions or any other key information.