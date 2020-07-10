We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is one of the devices we expect to launch in the next Galaxy Unpacked event, alongside the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series. This device is not expected to be very different from its regular LTE version, but now we can see the device in its new Mystic Bronze color variant.

We have received a new video leak of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, thanks to Evan Blass. He posted this image on Twitter, where we can get a 360 spin of the device that doesn’t look that different from the regular Galaxy Z Flip. However, it is believed that the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor under the hood.

