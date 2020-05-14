We have more information concerning the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G. This new device will basically be the same as the original Galaxy Z Flip, but it would also offer 5G connectivity and now, a new color as well.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G may not come with more storage space options since its also supposed to arrive with the same 256GB storage as the regular model. It seems that we’re also getting the same black and purple options, but a third color may also be on the way, since Samsung may have created a new brown finish that will be included in its future foldable devices, so that also includes of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2. We still don’t have word on a possible launch date of this new 5G foldable device, but at least we know that it could arrive in 2020.

Source SamMobile

