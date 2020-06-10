We have recently seen certifications that confirm the names and the sizes of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch3. Rumors suggested that this new wearable would launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and the new Galaxy Fold 2, but further information says otherwise.

It seems that we may get to see the Samsung Galaxy Watch3 before than expected. New information has been posted by SamMobile, where it claims that we could see the Galaxy Watch3 announced in July. It is also said that the new smartwatch will share the spotlight with the new bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live. We still don’t get an exact date for the announcement, but the report also suggests that both the Galaxy Watch3 and the Buds Live will go on sale around the next Unpacked event that will be held on August 5.

Source SamMobile

Via GSM Arena

