Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 launch seems to be just around the corner. The renders are coming in every other day showcasing its round dial and two physical buttons on the side. The new ones reveal the watch’s color variants it will be made available in.

Just like the previous renders, these also come from popular tipster Evan Blass. They suggest that the Galaxy Watch 3 will be arriving in black and bronze color options. The latter might look like rose gold but Blass says it will be called Bronze. Further, the Bronze model will come in 41mm size and the black variant will come in 45mm size.

As per previous reports, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will come equipped with stainless steel or titanium chassis. The display will be protected by Gorillas Glass DX. Moreover, it will sport a rotatable bezel. The smartwatch is also tipped to come with MIL-STD-810G durability and 5ATM water resistance.

It is rumored to feature a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display and run Tizen OS 5.5 software. The device could come with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It is likely to pack an electrocardiogram sensor and sleep tracking sensors.

Source: Twitter