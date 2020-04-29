We could soon see the Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 launch. This device was recently found on a regularity site, and it also gave us clues on what to expect.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 was found on a Chinese regulator’s website. This device’s listings were found by MySmartprice on China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and it is believed that it might be the Galaxy Watch 2 or the Galaxy Watch Active 3. There are listings for an SM-R840 and SM-R850 model, which are believed to be the 40mm and 44mm versions or the 42mm and 46mm versions depending on whether this will be a Galaxy Watch or a Galaxy Watch Active.

The rumors also suggest that these new devices would arrive with 8GB in storage, which doubles its previous capacity. Another important upgrade would be the device’s battery size. It is believed that they could go up to 330mAh from its previous 247mAh battery. If these watches don’t launch soon, we could also see them arrive in August alongside the next Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Fold 2.

Source Tom’s Guide

Via MySmartPrice