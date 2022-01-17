New Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 renders (with notch) and specs leak

Along with the flagship Galaxy S22 series, Samsung is also expected to debut its flagship tablet series — the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. While we have seen the renders of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 before, WinFuture has revealed the specs and shared some new renders of the device.

As reported before, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series will contain three models: Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus, and the Tab S8 Ultra. According to the report, all the models of the Tab S8 series will be powered by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset along with other fast internals.

The report states that the Tab S8 will come with an 11-inch LCD display. It will have a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels and support a 120Hz refresh rate. Along with the 11-inch display, the standard Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 will offer 8GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage (with microSD card support), 8,000 mAh battery, USB Type-C 3.2, and Android 12.

The Plus model will only be a jump in display size and tech. According to the report, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ will feature a 12.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. It will offer the same chip, storage, and memory combination as the standard Tab S8 model. It will see a bump in battery size, though, to 10,090 mAh.

On the back, the Tab S8 and S8+ will come with a 13MP primary camera and a 6MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, both models will come equipped with a 12MP selfie camera. The Tab S8 will feature the fingerprint sensor in the power button whereas the Tab S8+ will come with a fingerprint sensor under the display.

Lastly, the Tab S8 Ultra will join Samsung's upcoming Android tablet series. It will come with a massive 14.6-inch AMOLED display, but with a notch up top. It will offer a resolution of 2960 x 1848 pixels and support a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It will have slimmer bezels and the notch will house the tablet's two 12MP cameras. It will come with 16GB of RAM and will be offered in a 512GB model as well. The Tab S8 Ultra will make use of the space and come with a huge 11,200 mAh battery.

Pricing of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 has also been tipped but we would recommend you to take it with a pinch of salt. According to the leak, the Samsung Tab S8 will potentially be sold in the €680 to €700 price range. The Tab S8+ would come in at €880 to €900 whereas the Ultra model could start at €1,040 to €1,060.

Source: WinFuture | Via: 9to5Google