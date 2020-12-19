After all the rumors we’ve received, we can say that we’re only waiting for the upcoming Galaxy S21 series to become official. We have already seen the three devices in tons of leaked images and videos. We have also seen the phones’ color options and possible price tags. Still, a new leak doesn’t hurt, and this time we are getting new images of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, as well as some key specs of the upcoming device.

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has appeared in new leaks where it appears in its “Phantom Silver” color variant. However, that’s not the most important part of the leak, as the guys over at have also gotten their hands on the phone’s specs.

Samsung’s higher-end flagship is said to arrive with a 6.8-inch display, which is a tenth of an inch smaller than its predecessor. The reason for this is that the new Dynamic AMOLED 2X display panel guarded by Gorilla Glass Victus will be mostly flat. It will have a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 1440p+ resolution, 515 PPI Pixel density, and it will be able to deliver 120Hz refresh rates. The display in the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is also expected to be very power efficient thanks to its adaptive refresh rate feature. It is also expected to reach a peak brightness of up to 1,600 nits.

Moving over to the back, we find that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with two 10MP telephoto cameras. The first one will be a 10x folded periscope with 10-degree FoV, which is like having 240mm and f.4.9 aperture, while the second one will be a traditional 3x lens with a 35-degree FoV and f/2.4, and a hybrid zoom will take care of making smooth transitions between focal lengths. We will also get an ultra-wide-angle camera with 12MP resolution and its new 108MO main sensor, which has an optical image stabilizer. Further, we will get a 40MP selfie camera that will also deliver 8K video at 30 fps, 4K at 60 fps, and 1080 at 240 fps.

Inside we are expecting to see an Exynos 2100 chipset in the international version and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 in the US version. We are also getting a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, 12GB RAM, and 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB storage options to choose from. However, we are not expecting to receive a charging adapter, AKG headphones, or a microSD card slot with the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

