The new Samsung Galaxy S21 is expected to launch sometime in the first quarter of 2021, and it seems that it has already started to get ready for its debut. The device was recently spotted over at Geekbench, where it reveals some curious details, as it has appeared with an Exynos chipset that we weren’t expecting.

Samsung has just launched the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, but its already getting ready for the arrival of its new Samsung Galaxy S21. According to the latest Geekbench test results, the ‘plus’ version of the new Samsung Galaxy S21 would arrive with an Exynos 2100 processor. We also see that the new device would also feature 8GB RAM, as the 6.77GB RAM shown in the test results may be omitting GPU reserved memory. It is believed that this device may be the European version because of the SM-G996B code.

Now, what’s curious about this information is that we were expecting the new Galaxy S21 to arrive with the Exynos 1000 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor. Yeah, you may not care that much about Exynos processors right now because of their recent reputation, but the new Exynos 1000 is expected to be just as good, if not better, than the Snapdragon option. However, we cant say the same thing about the Exynos 2100, as it seems to be a different chip altogether.

Further, these test results also show that the new Galaxy S21 will arrive with Android 11 and a 4,800mAh battery, which gives it 300mAh more juice than the battery in the Galaxy S20+. We are also expecting the new Galaxy S21 series to include significant camera changes, or at least in the Ultra variant. Rumors suggest that we would also get S-Pen support and maybe under-screen camera technology in these devices. However, they also suggest that we won’t receive ToF sensors, but that was before Samsung filed a document in the European Union Intellectual Property Office with the description of a new ISOCELL Vizion camera.

Source GSM Arena