Last day of 2020, and we get a new video teaser from Samsung, preparing us for the arrival of the new Samsung Galaxy S21 series. This is not the first Samsung teaser we’ve seen in the last few weeks, but at least this one’s official and comes directly from Samsung’s US YouTube channel.

We have a new leaked video of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21. The 30-second video tells us that a new year brings new ways to express ourselves. It then shows us the evolution of the Samsung Galaxy S series since its first appearance back in March 2010. The video teaser is now set as unlisted in the Samsung US YouTube channel, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t see it. Just click on the link below.

According to Ishan Agarwal, we also know that Samsung seems to have started sending out invites for the nest Samsung Galaxy S21 Unpacked event, which is supposed to take place on January 14 at 3 PM EST. We have also seen an animated teaser tinted in purple, which hints at new camera capabilities, but it’s rather vague, as no extra info is added.

However, it seems that not every rumor about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 series is inspiring. We already know that the device will arrive without a charger and a headset in the box in some markets, but now it seems that the three Galaxy S21 variants will also be ditching microSD cards.

This time, the information comes from Roland Quandt who’s always giving us reliable information. He claims that the new Samsung Galaxy S21 does not feature a “memory card reader” in its spec sheet. This isn’t hard to believe, as we have already seen Samsung removing this feature from the Galaxy Note series since 2019, and it doesn’t seem to have a negative impact on the phone’s sales numbers. However, this is still a rumor, which means that anything can happen between now and next year’s January event.

Source GSM Arena

Via SamMobile