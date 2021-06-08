We have started to get more and more leaks and information about the possible Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The latest information comes from well-known leaker @evleaks, where he shows us, well, basically everything we want to know about the phone’s possible design and color options.

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE seems to be getting closer to its rumored launch in August. Now, this means that we may start to get more and more leaks popping up here and there. The latest one comes from Evan Blass, where he shows us five different color options for the Galaxy S20 FE successor, and what’s even better is that he also shows us the device in every possible angle.

Galaxy S21 FE w/ updated/additional colors/angles (clockwise from top left: green, white, blue, violet, grey) pic.twitter.com/kui51pJ6ch — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 8, 2021

It seems that we can expect the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to arrive in green, White, Blue, Violet, and Gray, with what seems to be a metal/metallic frame with matching colors and maybe a polycarbonate back panel. What’s certain is that according to these images, we are also getting an Infinity-O display with this model.

This new device looks very similar to the current Galaxy S21, which means that we could get a triple camera setup, the power button and volume rocker on the sides, as well as the USB-C port and the speaker grills on the bottom. Still, it seems that we won’t get a 3.5mm audio jack. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is also expected to arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 6GB RAM.

Evan Blass also believes that the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will also be more affordable than its predecessor. He claims that it will be priced somewhere between $625 to $719. And some even dare to say that it will be $100 more affordable than the Galaxy S20 FE, meaning that you could get one for as low as $600.

Source Twitter

Via SamMobile