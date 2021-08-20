The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was a very popular device last year, and we heard a number of things about the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE. We’ve seen several 3D renders, and we heard when we could expect it to arrive and even seen some of the specifications leak.

Today, we get to see the device in new render images, but this time, more interactive. Evan Blass has uploaded the renders of the Galaxy S21 FE in all color options, and you can check them out on the link below. We’ve also included one at the bottom of this post. If you can’t see it for whatever reason, you can visit this page.

The design of the Galaxy S21 FE looks very similar to what we’ve seen before, and it seems to match the design of the Galaxy S21 series. It has a large camera bump with three sensors; the main camera is rumored to be a 32MP shooter, there’s a 12MP ultrawide and an 8MP telephoto sensor. The camera module on the S21 FE doesn’t have a different color from the device’s primary color, instead, it has the same looks.

The Galaxy S21 FE’s display is said to be 6.4-inches, and features a Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It’s rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset, although we also heard rumors of the international model rocking the Exynos 2100 chipset. The memory options are expected to be 6GB and 8GB RAM, while the storage will start at 128GB and go up to 256GB. The battery will reportedly have 4,500 mAh capacity and it may be one of the few devices from Samsung that may support 45W fast wired charging.

What are your thoughts about the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE renders? Will you consider picking one up when it finally arrives? Let us know in the comments!