Samsung has recently teased a new foldable device. Some people think that it will be the next Samsung Galaxy Fold or a redesigned Samsung W20. Now, the guys at Patently Mobile have found a new patent granted to Samsung by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office last month. This concept is another foldable device, but it doesn’t look like a smartphone. It looks more like a notebook.

Samsung may be working on a new foldable device, that doesn’t necessarily include a foldable screen. There is a new patent for what seems to be a Microsoft Surface Duo, but it belongs to Samsung. This device would come with dual display, and it could be direct competition to the Surface Duo. Maybe Samsung has plans to make most of its devices, follow the Samsung Galaxy Fold’s design, but let’s remember that these are just rumors. It’s also said that it could arrive in 2020, but we will need more proof before we can take this information seriously.

