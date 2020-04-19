We had already heard the possibility of getting a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip wit 5G connectivity, and these last rumors also give us details about its possible specs.

It seems that we could soon get a 5G enabled Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. This new device could arrive with the same storage space as its LTE variant. We could get the same 256GB storage, with no 512GB or 128GB option, at least for now. This is a bit sad since we don’t get a microSD slot in the original Galaxy Z flip, and it seems we would also miss this feature in the new 5G version. On the positive side, the price would remain the same, yes, almost $1,400. This new Galaxy Z Flip 5 would arrive with the SM-F707B model number for the international number and the SM-F707N for South Korea.

Source SamMobile