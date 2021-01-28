It seems that Samsung is already working on a new Galaxy Tab. The latest rumors hint the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 may arrive with a couple of nice upgrades. However, this information also suggests that we may lose charging speed.

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is expected to arrive later in 2021, but we are already starting to get rumors talking about its possible specs and features. The new Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ have recently been mentioned on a YouTube channel known as The Galox. According to its information, the new Galaxy Tab S8 series will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. It would offer 8GB and 12GB RAM options and 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB to choose from.

Further, Samsung’s new tablets would arrive with the same display configurations as the Galaxy Tab S7 and the Galaxy Tab S7+, which means that we could get an 11-inch LCD display and a 12.4-inch AMOLED display, both of them with 120Hz refresh rates. The battery size inside the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ are also expected to mimic the ones in their predecessors, giving us 8,000mAg and 10,090mAh capacity, respectively. Unfortunately, fast charging won’t be as fast, as it is believed that we may only receive 25W fast charging.

Now, the guys over at SamMobile don’t believe that these rumors are as trustworthy, and they consider them to be something more along the lines of an educated guess. In other words, take this information with some salt, as we may get more accurate and believable information as time goes by. And if you don’t feel like waiting for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, you can also go for the Galaxy Tab S7, which can be yours for just $130, or the Galaxy Tab S7+ for $330 when you trade-in an eligible device. You may also want to take the time to check out the Samsung Galaxy S21, as this may be your last chance to pre-order and get tons of freebies.

Source YouTube

Via SamMobile

A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.
You May Also Like
mozilla firefox
Mozilla makes it easier to install extensions on the Firefox browser for Android
With v85.0 of the Firefox browser on Android, users will be able to install extensions directly from the addons.mozilla.org (AMO) page.
OnePlus 8T in dark
OnePlus 9 series won’t feature a periscope camera
OnePlus’s upcoming flagship phones, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will not have a periscope camera.
sony xperia pro
Sony Xperia Pro finally comes to the US market with an eye-watering $2,500 price tag
Sony Xperia Pro will be up for grabs starting today from a handful of authorized Sony dealers across the country.