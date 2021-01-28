It seems that Samsung is already working on a new Galaxy Tab. The latest rumors hint the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 may arrive with a couple of nice upgrades. However, this information also suggests that we may lose charging speed.

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is expected to arrive later in 2021, but we are already starting to get rumors talking about its possible specs and features. The new Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ have recently been mentioned on a YouTube channel known as The Galox. According to its information, the new Galaxy Tab S8 series will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. It would offer 8GB and 12GB RAM options and 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB to choose from.

Further, Samsung’s new tablets would arrive with the same display configurations as the Galaxy Tab S7 and the Galaxy Tab S7+, which means that we could get an 11-inch LCD display and a 12.4-inch AMOLED display, both of them with 120Hz refresh rates. The battery size inside the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ are also expected to mimic the ones in their predecessors, giving us 8,000mAg and 10,090mAh capacity, respectively. Unfortunately, fast charging won’t be as fast, as it is believed that we may only receive 25W fast charging.

Now, the guys over at SamMobile don’t believe that these rumors are as trustworthy, and they consider them to be something more along the lines of an educated guess. In other words, take this information with some salt, as we may get more accurate and believable information as time goes by. And if you don’t feel like waiting for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, you can also go for the Galaxy Tab S7, which can be yours for just $130, or the Galaxy Tab S7+ for $330 when you trade-in an eligible device. You may also want to take the time to check out the Samsung Galaxy S21, as this may be your last chance to pre-order and get tons of freebies.

Source YouTube

Via SamMobile