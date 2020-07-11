We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Some may think that 6GB RAM is not that impressive, considering that we can now get up to 16GB RAM in some Android phones. However, this is a big deal for Apple users, since they just recently started to put more RAM into iPhones, and it seems that the new iPhone 12 may include up to 6GB RAM.

According to the latest rumors, the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup may arrive with 6GB RAM. Leaker @L0vedream has posted on Twitter that the Pro iPhone 12 variants, while the rest of the lineup would include 4GB RAM. This information lines up with predictions from USB analysts who believe that the 6.7-inch and one of the 6.1-inch iPhone models will come equipped with more RAM than the 5.4-inch and the other 6.1-inch model.

Source MacRumors

Via Twitter

