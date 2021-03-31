Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 on wooden table
Galaxy Watch 3

It was recently reported that Samsung might bid adieu to its Tizen OS with the next Galaxy Watch. According to some rumors, Samsung is ditching its in-house OS in favor of Google’s Wear OS on the upcoming Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4. Now, another report reiterates the development and says that Samsung is indeed prepping for its shift from Tizen to Wear OS for its next-generation smartwatches.

The latest information comes from Android Police’s Max Weinbach who took to Twitter to reveal two codenames: Fresh and Wise from an APK teardown of the latest version of the Galaxy Wearable app. These codenames are tipped to be connected to upcoming Samsung wearables – Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4. Max found a reference that says “newos,” which seems to be pointing towards the Wear OS. A new plugin with the codename ‘water’ was also found in the APK file. This is said to be Samsung’s compatibility layer for Wear OS.

He further goes on to reveal that the upcoming smartwatches could come in a total of four variants – two sizes in both LTE and Bluetooth models. The Galaxy Watch Active 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 could be made available in  40/41mm and 44/45mm variants.

It is tipped that the next Galaxy Watch will come with a non-intrusive blood glucose level reading feature, as well as ECG, Fall Detection, and the SpO2 reading that are found in previous models. The upcoming wearables are tipped to be launched in Q2 of 2021, which is a bit earlier than usual since the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 was launched in August 2020. However, we should be hearing more about the Galaxy Watch 4 from the rumor mil in the coming months.




I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

