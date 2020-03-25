Most Apple fans are waiting for the arrival of the new iPhone 12 lineup this year, but a new report says that Apple would be considering delaying the launch of its new 5G enabled devices until next year. According to a new report by Nikkei, Apple has been having internal discussions about the possibility of delaying the launch of the iPhone 12 “by months.”

“Supply chain constraint aside, Apple is concerned that the current situation would significantly lower consumer appetite to upgrade their phones, which could lead to a tame reception of the first 5G iPhone,” said a source with direct knowledge of the discussion. “They need the first ‌5G iPhone‌ to be a hit.”

It seems that the main reason for this delay could be the idea of how the current situation may affect iPhone sales. According to Bloomberg, the iPhone 12 series is still scheduled to launch in September, and we recently saw Foxconn saying that they were well prepared to meet seasonal demand, but, the new 5G iPhone could very well arrive until 2021 in a worst-case scenario.

“We have been notified to start shipping in big volumes to meet Apple’s new product launch by the end of August, instead of like in previous years, when it would be sometime in June,” said a supplier of components related to printed circuit boards. “The change was made very recently, and that could imply that the mass production of the phone could also be delayed for months.”

The Japanese publication also mentions that the development of the iPhone 12 series has been affected by travel restrictions. Apple would still be monitoring the situation in the United States and Europe to make a final decision that could be taken around May at the latest.

Source MacRumors