We have received a new batch of Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks. These new renders come from Dutch publication LetsGoDigital, where we can see the alleged design of what could be the more affordable models of the Galaxy S22 series.

Rumors suggest that the new Samsung Galaxy S22 series will launch later than expected in 2022. However, that doesn’t keep leakers from showing us the possible design of the upcoming devices. The latest image renders were posted on Super Roader’s YouTube channel and later on Dutch Publication LetsGoDigital. The new images reveal that the new iteration of the Galaxy S series looks pretty much like an improved version of this year’s Galaxy S21 series.

The new images suggest that both the Galaxy S22 and the S22 Plus will keep the S21’s design language, meaning that only the S22 Ultra would be receiving important design changes.

The vanilla model is expected to feature a 6.06-inch OLED display with Full HD+ resolution, while the S22 Plus could sport a 6.55-inch screen, meaning that it could be a tad smaller than the one we get in the Galaxy S21 Plus. Further, the new devices may arrive with a flat front panel, even though it may not be as flat as the front panel found on the latest iPhone 13 lineup.

Rumors also claim that the new Galaxy S22 series will feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 processor in the United States and Korea, while the rest of the world an Exynos 2200 processor and an AMD-made GPU. Reports also suggest that Samsung has also kicked off mass-producing the necessary components for the assembly of the new Galaxy S devices, which include flex cables and other non-critical parts. It is also believed that the new Samsung Galaxy S22 series may launch in February, during the next MWC 2021, as the January launch window may be used to launch the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

