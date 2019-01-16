New renders show a more attractive iPhone 11 prototype

We have recently seen some renders of a possible iPhone 11 that wasn’t as pretty as we could’ve expected. Yes, we saw a triple camera on the main shooter of this device, but the design was a bit weird, to say the least.







Now we get new renders of a possible iPhone 11 prototype that looks way better than the last renders we saw. We would still be getting a 3 lens main camera and a less prominent camera bump. The notch also seems smaller on the front screen, but the most interesting issue is that according to OnLeaks, both prototypes are legitimate. Whatever the case, we may be just looking at designs that didn’t reach the final cut. The other possible theory is that we might get multiple designs for the iPhone 11, and that isn’t really that hard to believe.



