More renders of the next Galaxy S11 series have arrived. This time it’s the Samsung Galaxy S11e’s turn. This is the second generation of this, smaller and more affordable version of Samsung’s flagship, and it could look just as good as the regular and plus variants.

The new Samsung Galaxy S11e has arrived in unofficial CAD renders. These images show us some differences from the previous S10e. The first difference that stands out is that this device comes with a curved display and a triple camera that’s placed on one corner of the device. This L shaped camera arrangement is believed to include the same 108MP sensor as the Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11+. This may be the most affordable version of the Galaxy S lineup, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be powerful enough. It is believed that it will include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or an Exynos 990 processor, a 3,900mAh battery a d a 6.2 or 6.2-inch display. Rumors also mention a 5G variant of this device, but what we won’t get is a headphone jack, well, according to these leaks from @OnLeaks.

Source: SamMobile

Via: Pricebaba