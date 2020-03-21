Once more, we get a new sneak peek of what the new Huawei P40 and P40 Pro may look like when they finally launch on March 26. Just yesterday, we saw a couple of images of these devices thanks to Evan Blass, and now, he is back with press renders that show the P40 and P40 Pro in two color options.

We get fresh new press renders of the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro thanks to Evan Blass. We can see that they look similar to previous leaks, so we can almost be sure that this could be the final design. We would get these devices in black and grey. The regular P40 could arrive with its triple camera arrangement in the back, and a punch-hole display to place the sensors in its selfie camera. The P40 Pro comes with more cameras, a bit more curves in its design, and fewer bezels.

Now, we also get important information concerning the camera sensors of the Huawei P40 Premium. It is rumored that it could arrive with two telephoto cameras. The first one would be a periscope module with f/4.0 aperture and a 240mm equivalent lens that would provide 10X optical zoom and a second 8MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture 80mm equivalent with 3X optical zoom. The other sensors in the main camera of the P40 Premium could be a 52MP f/1.8, 1/1.28, PDAF, OIS, a 40MP 1.8 ultrawide/Cine lens, 1/1.54, PDAF and a ToF sensor, while the selfie camera could come with a 32MP F/2.0, 1/2.8 and a ToF 3D. It is also believed that the device could arrive with a 6.47-inch OLED display, 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a Kirin 990 5G processor. All of this working on EMUI 10.1, but still without Google Play services.

Source GSM Arena

Via Huawei Central