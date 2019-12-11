Rumors and speculation have mentioned the possibility of receiving up to five new iPhones in 2020, but we could end up getting more.

We have new predictions from several sources involving 2020 iPhones. Analyst Jun Zhang from Rosenblatt says that Apple will cut down iPhone 11 production by 25% in the first quarter of 2020. This is because the current iPhone 11 lineup will drop 60% in sales because clients will start looking for 5G phones. Now, we also get rumors of six new iPhone 12 variants, a regular iPhone 12 with a 6.1-inch LCD display, two iPhone 12 Pro with 5.4-inch OLED displays with rear dual cameras, two iPhone 12 Pro Plus variants with a 6.1-inch OLED Display with triple rear camera, and a 5G iPhone 12 Pro Max with a 6.1-inch OLED display with triple rear cameras. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Plus would come in 4G and 5G options, and we may also get a new budget-friendly iPhone that may arrive as the iPhone SE 2 or the iPhone 9.

There’s also a new report from The Elec that claims that the new iPhone 12 lineup would include smaller protection circuits that prevent batteries from overcharging ad over-discharging. These new circuits would make batteries 48% smaller and this means that batteries could get bigger. Let’s just hope that these new “bigger batteries” can help your iPhone get through the day.

Source 1: BGR

Source 2: 9to5Mac

Via: MacRumors