New Pixel Watch could arrive with Fitbit integration in the first half of 2022

Rumors suggest that Google has been working on a new smartwatch for quite a while. And some believed that the new Pixel Watch was going to make its debut in October along with the latest Pixel 6 series. But, unfortunately, we are now in December, and the smartwatch is still missing in action. However, the latest information reveals that the new Google Pixel Watch is closer to a possible launch, and we even get details about one of the new device’s features.

According to recent information from Business Insider, the new Google Pixel Watch will arrive with a round design, and it will allegedly have no physical borders. This new design will also work with new proprietary watchbands. It is also said that the new watch would require to be charged on a daily basis, and unfortunately, it seems that we don’t get any kind of fast charging technology here.

Rumors also suggest that the new Pixel Watch will feature a heart rate monitor, step counting, and the most interesting detail claims that it may also arrive with Fitbit integration on Wear OS. This part is essentially easy to believe, as Google already announced that it was working to integrate the best of Fitbit to wear OS back in May, during I/O 2021.

"The watch has sometimes been referred to internally as the “Pixel watch” or “Android watch,” but executives have used a variety of names to refer to the project, and it is unclear what branding Google will land on if and when it launches the device. The existence of a smartwatch codenamed “Rohan” was previously reported by YouTuber Jon Prosser."

Whatever the case, the report claims that the new smartwatch could arrive as early as spring if tests results are positive. It is also believed that the new Pixel Watch may cost more than a Fitbit, which would make it come to compete directly against the Apple Watch. So now, all we can do is wait until we receive more leaks or some sort of official information that reveals a possible price tag and a more accurate launch window.

Source: Business Insider

Via: 9to5Google