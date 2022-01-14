New Pixel Notepad could be more affordable than the Galaxy Fold

We may be getting closer to the announcement of Google’s foldable device, and the latest rumor suggests that we had the name all wrong, as the new Google Pixel Fold may be known as the Pixel Notepad. The best part is that this new foldable may also arrive with an attractive price tag.

We keep receiving more exciting information concerning Google’s upcoming foldable device. The latest information comes from the guys over at 9to5Google, where they have received word that the new device may be announced as the Google Pixel Notepad. This is the same device referred to as the Pixel Fold and the same device that may follow up on the design of the OPPO Find N instead of the Galaxy Z Fold.

The publication hasn’t revealed who delivered the information, but they mention that this source “has proven knowledgeable about Google’s Pixel plans in the past.” Additionally, this source claims that “Notepad” is the name of Google’s new foldable device, and he also mentioned that “Logbook” was also taken into consideration.

However, the most important part of this rumor comes with a price tag, as 9to5Google’s source also suggested that the Google Pixel Notepad will be more affordable than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. Remember that Samsung’s largest foldable starts at $1,799 for its 256GB entry-level model and that the company’s first foldable device arrived with a $2,000 asking price.

Unfortunately, the rumor also claims that this new device will have limited availability, which makes us remember that we are still being affected by chip shortages and other global issues. Still, the Pixel Notepad may arrive first in the United States before expanding to other countries, just like the case of the Google Pixel 4a that took about a month to become available internationally.

9to5Google reached out to Google regarding this information, but the company only said that “We don’t comment on rumors or speculation.” Unfortunately, there is no clue as to when this new device will launch, so take this information with some salt, as things may change, and the Pixel Notepad may fade away amid future rumors.

Whatever the case, the new foldable device is expected to have a Google Tensor processor under the hood, but its camera won’t be as exciting as the one we have in the latest Pixel 6 series.

